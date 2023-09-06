Since yesterday, India’s name has been the talk of the town ever since the proposal to change the nation’s name to ‘Bharat’ was put forward. Who’s who of the entertainment fraternity have been expressing their thoughts on the same, including Kangana Ranaut and Amitabh Bachchan, who have supposedly nodded their heads in agreement. Amid all this, Akshay Kumar recently announced his upcoming film Mission Raniganj.

A while back, Akki took to social media to drop his upcoming biopic’s first look motion poster. For the unversed, Mission Raniganj is based on the heroic actor of late Jaswant Singh Gill who led India’s first coal mine rescue mission where he risked his life to save 64 miners from the flooded coal mine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter Akshay Kumar dropped the motion poster of ‘Mission Raniganj’ a Bharat connection which was soon pointed out by a user. Reportedly, Akshay first dropped the announcement video and deleted it soon as he mentioned India and even the tagline read, “The Great Indian Rescue”. He wrote in the caption, “In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of India’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!”

However, Akshay Kumar was quick to delete the Twitter post and post a new one with ‘India’ being replaced with ‘Bharat’. The new caption read, “In 1989, one man achieved the impossible! Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!” And the tagline read, “The Great Bharat’s Rescue.”

A user shared a screenshot and asked Akshay Kumar, “Why did you delete the post that mentioned ‘India’, dear Akshay?” Check it out below:

Why did you delete the post that mentioned ‘India’, dear Akshay? https://t.co/S6OQrZkt9H pic.twitter.com/9HE1j5UVgk — Sreeju Sudhakaran (@sree_thru_me) September 6, 2023

Recently, reacting to the ‘name change’ proposal, Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter, while replying to a user, “What is there to love in this name? First of all they couldn’t pronounce ‘Sindhu’ toh usko bigad ke ‘ Indus’ kar diya. Phir kabhi Hindos kabhi Indos kuch bhi gol mol karke India bana diya. From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of Kurukshetra came under one continent called Bharat so why were they calling us Indu Sindu? Also the name Bharat is so meaningful, what is the meaning of India? I know they called Red Indians that because in olden English Indian simply meant a slave, they named us Indians because that was our new identity given to us by British. Even in olden days dictionary Indian’s meaning was mentioned as slave they recently changed it. Also it’s not our name we are Bhartiya not Indians.”

What is there to love in this name? First of all they couldn’t pronounce ‘Sindhu’ toh usko bigad ke ‘ Indus’ kar diya. Phir kabhi Hindos kabhi Indos kuch bhi gol mol karke India bana diya.

From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of… https://t.co/R11hrMcjbH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar deleting the Twitter post? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Fancy Wedding Invite Goes Viral On Social Media, Netizens Troll “Aam Aadmi Ki Shaadi Taj Hotel Mai Kya Baat…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News