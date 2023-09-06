Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur this September. The couple has been in the news ever since their first images of the two hanging out together went viral a few months ago. In May, the couple made their relationship official after the duo exchangedthe rings in their engagement ceremony.

Now, a wedding reception invite of the love birds has gone viral. Yes, you read that right! And, the first thing that caught everyone’s attention is that the card states that the wedding is taking place on September 30 in Chandigarh. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

The card that is doing rounds on social media looks extremely classy with rose-gold coloured motif design. The wedding card reads, “With the heavenly blessings of our most revered Shri. P.N. Chadha ji Smt. Vimla Chadha Smt. Usha and Shri H.S. Sachdeva Alka and Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son, Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena and Pawan Chopra on 30th September, 2023, Taj Chandigarh.”

According to reports, the wedding rituals such as Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet and others will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24. If reports are to be believed, the couple will also hold a reception in Gurugram after the wedding. Several eminent personalities, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and political leaders from Delhi and other states including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann are expected to attend the wedding event.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the wedding card surfaced online, netizens have flocked in to share their reactions on the same. One user said, “Hum garibo ko q dikha rahe jb bulana nahi to 😏😏 entry milegi h nii to fir crd kis Kam ka bhiya,” while another said, “Vha bhi Priti overacting hi kregii”. A third comment read, “But according to hindu calendar September is not an auspicious month for weddings. How they are marrying.” One netizen took a jibe at Raghav Chadha and wrote, “Aam aadmi ki shaadi TAJ hotel mai kya baat….ab toh sach mai acche din aa gye hai”.

Another comment read, “Isme nahi likha Raghav ji ne “suspended MP”. One user said, “Raghav’s Parent name is in Bigger Font compared to Parineeti’s Parent…” while another was quick enough to notice, “No Shri/Smt. mentioned before Parineeti parents… must have missed…”

What do you think of the viral wedding card? Let us know!

