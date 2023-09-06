AAP party leader Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra will reportedly tie the wedding knot in Lake City Udaipur this month, according to sources. Scroll below to get all the details.

The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, they added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur to attend the alleged wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

If sources are to be believed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s mehendi, haldi and sangeet events will start on September 23.

Also, there are discussions that a reception of the celebrity couple will be held in Gurugram after the wedding.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Craze Postpones 2 Local Films In Bangladesh, Igniting The Foreign VS Local Cinema Debate, Becomes The 1st Film To Achieve This Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News