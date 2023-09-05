Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is eyeing a blockbuster global release. The Atlee directorial is also looking forward to a positive start in Bangladesh, becoming the first Bollywood film to release in the neighboring country on the same day as its global debut. However, Jawan seems to have unintentionally stirred the foreign films vs. domestic cinema debate, given two Bangladeshi films are slated to release on the same day in Bangladesh.

There’s been a crazy frenzy around the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan across the globe and Bangladesh is no different. However, just ahead of the big release, the Bollywood juggernaut has found itself mired in an unwarranted controversy, stirring a debate within the local film industry.

In recent years, Bangladeshi cinema has seen a monumental shift with the release of several progressive films that built the foundation of showbiz in the country. At a time when local filmmakers and actors are aspiring to carve a niche, the release of SRK’s film is likely to overshadow the regional cinema.

Jawan’s global release coincided with two promising Bangladeshi films, ‘Antarjal’ and “Dushshahoshi Khoka’ with both slated to release on September 8. However, the makers have now deferred the release dates of their films. While the films have been postponed, the move has left enough room for debates, sparking a dialogue on the condition of Bangladeshi cinema and the influence of foreign films on the industry.

The decision to postpone the Bangladeshi movies was mutually taken by hall owners and producers of ‘Antarjal’ and “Dushshahoshi Khoka’. The Bangladeshi Ministry of Information last week announced that Jawan will be released in the country on the same day as its global release.

Previously, Bangladesh has imported several Bollywood films including Pathan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after almost four months of release. As per local media reports, the films crashed hard at the box office, bringing no footfalls, and thus, raking in no money. The long delay in the release of films has made importers face major losses, forcing them to import the film on the same day and same time as India.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone. The highly-anticipated action flick is expected to shatter many box office records with its opening collection.

