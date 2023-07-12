Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi who made his debut in Hindi with the ill-fated Mumbaikar (which came and went on Jio Cinema in a wink without whipping up a whimper) is now looking forward to the release of Atlee’s Jawan where he apparently plays a negative role.

“That , I won’t tell you, Sir,” Vijay replies mischievously. “What I will tell you is that I have a very interesting role. I haven’t played anything like this before. Negative…positive… I don’t think of my roles like that. A character is a character. The important thing is to understand why he is the way he is. Nobody is fully black or white. It is how life shapes your personality that makes a character interesting.”

For Vijay Sethupathi, one of the highlights of doing Jawan is to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. He adds, “He never behaved like a superstar on the sets. He is down-to-earth and very friendly. No airs about him at all. He is a very hands-on co-star. He was always ready to discuss scenes. I like working in an atmosphere of give-and-take. Oh yes, Shah Rukh taught me some more Hindi. I taught him a bit of Tamil.”

Vijay Sethupathi is all praise for the director of Jawan as well, “Atlee, I’ve known for years, though we haven’t worked together before. He is a very talented director. In Jawan, he will surprise audiences.”

