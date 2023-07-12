Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing the headlines for her films Tejas and Emergency. While she is directing the latter, she plays an Air Force officer in the former. However, the film has landed in trouble, and a friend of Ranaut who helped her secure permissions for Tejas has decided to sue the actress over false promises and cheating. The friend, who goes by the name Mayank Madhur, is a BJP MLA.

Madhur recently disclosed that he was the one who tried to accommodate a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for permissions about Tejas. But he had his vested interest in doing so. He was promised a 15-minute role in Tejas, and he was more than happy about it until the day his role was cut short.

Mayank Madhur had claimed earlier that when he asked Kangana Ranaut and her team to pay for his services, he was given false promises. Now, in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama the BJP leader said that he accommodated meetings between Kangana Ranaut and chief Ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji, and Hemant Biswa ji for her films. He also arranged her meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The website quoted Mayank, “Kangana and I go back a long way. I met her when she used to do theatre at Asmita.” He further explained that though he was promised a role, nothing was done on paper or officially. He continued, “These discussions took place in front of Rajnath Singh ji and also before we met the minister at The Leela Hotel in New Delhi. When a friend asks you for help, you don’t sign an agreement. It all works on trust. And she’s like family. My issue is that she made a commitment and she didn’t adhere to it.”

Madhur Mayank, in his interview, also said that Kangana Ranaut had been trying to seek permission to shoot Tejas for two years but could not. He arranged it all in a day. The meeting with Rajnath Singh was scheduled for 10 minutes, but it went for 2 hours. He even claims that he told the minister, “Apni Hi Bacchi Hai, Please Inki Help Kar Dijiye.” Kangana even asked her to seek permission to shoot at Lucknow, Moradabad, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Air Force bases. But the length of his role in the film kept getting shorter. His fifteen-minute role changed to 1-2 minutes, and he declined to do it.

The BJP leader also revealed in the same interview that he was promised the credit of Associate Producer in Tiku Weds Sheru but settled with a special thanks. The BJP leader now plans to move to the court against the cheating and false promises and is adamant to get the makers arrested and stop the film’s release.

