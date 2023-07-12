The upcoming masterpiece by Christopher Nolan is one of the year’s most anticipated projects. Led by Cillian Murphy, the movie does have a star-studded cast; audiences are pretty excited about the release. However, ahead of the release, the critic review of the movie has begun to roll out, and many are lauding the movie. Read on to find out what the early reviews have to say about the upcoming Nolan masterpiece.

The movie premiered in Paris, and the first reactions surfaced on the internet. While it is ready to battle Margot Robbie starrer Barbie next week at the cinema, the buzz suggests the latest Nolan joint should be the blockbuster of the summer. So, Christopher Nolan has done it again and shocked the world with his new atomic bomb epic?

The director who has made a career working on movies like Tenent, The Dark Knight, Memento, Inception, and many more, set to bring the life of one of the most famous scientists ever to live, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is also known as the grandfather of the nuclear bomb. Taking to Twitter some of the lucky few who have seen Oppenheimer have taken to social media to share their first reactions.

Coming out of the Paris premiere, Kenneth Turan hailed Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer as “arguably Nolan’s most impressive work yet in the way it combines his acknowledged visual mastery with one of the deepest character dives in recent American cinema.”

I had the good fortune to spend time with Christopher Nolan talking about the exceptional 'Oppenheimer,' arguably his most impressive film to date. Here's what he had to say. https://t.co/snr8b1GbSR — Kenneth Turan (@KennethTuran) July 12, 2023

Matt Maytum from Total Film was left ‘stunned’ as he called the movie “An epic historical drama”

#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow — Matt Maytum (@mattmaytum) July 11, 2023

The Daily Telegraph’s Robbie Collin was sobbing through the end credits because he’d seen “a total knockout that split [his] brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus”, as he tweeted his reaction.

Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else. — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) July 11, 2023

“Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances,” said Associated Press film writer Lindsey Bahr.

Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved —- some just for a scene. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) July 11, 2023

“The word that keeps coming to mind is ‘fearsome,’“ Writer Bilge Ebiri described the film.

OPPENHEIMER is…incredible. The word that keeps coming to mind is "fearsome." A relentlessly paced, insanely detailed, intricate historical drama that builds and builds and builds until Nolan brings the hammer down in the most astonishing, shattering way. — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) July 11, 2023

#Oppenheimer is my film of the year. Christopher Nolan makes 3 hours fly in stunning form. Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. are incredibly strong. The story is chilling in the tragic sense of World War II’s lack of humanity and on intimate human levels. Stunning and scary. pic.twitter.com/TkxJeGfd5E — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 11, 2023

Oppenheimer has been confirmed to be Christopher Nolan’s longest-ever movie at an epic runtime of around three hours. Along with the praise for the lead actor Cillian Murphy, many are also lauding the other cast members Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves Jr and Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss.

