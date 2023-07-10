Cillian Murphy has been in the limelight ever since he was announced as the lead for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The Hollywood star recently revealed that there will be prolonged n*de scenes in the movie. But did you guys know Cillian’s chemistry with the female lead Florence Pugh was tested before the two shot for the n*de scenes. Yes, scroll down to know the interesting details.

Cillian Murphy will be playing the role of nuclear scientist J Robert Oppenheimer who gets in a relationship with psychiatrist and physician Jean Tatlock, portrayed by Florence Pugh. Oppenheimer, at the box-office, will clash with Margot Robbie starrer Barbie and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Speaking of the test, as per The Mirror, Cillian Murphy spilled the beans that he had to go through chemistry tests with Florence Pugh. The actor also went through the same process with Emily Blunt. Cillian dubbed the process as “outrageously silly.” Talking about the same, the actor shared, “They put two actors in a room to see if there’s any spark, and have all the producers and director at a table watching.” He continued, “I don’t know what metric they use, and it seems so outrageously silly, but sometimes you get a chemistry and nobody knows why.”

For the unversed, this will be the first time when a Christopher Nolan film will have prolonged n*de scenes.

Oppenheimer received the R rating for “some s*xuality, n*dity, and language”, whereas, in the UK it received a 15 rating for “strong language and s*x”.

On a different occasion, Cillian Murphy spoke about working with Nolan saying, “It’s the best script I ever read. I think the film is sensational. As a person who loves films — I’m not saying it ’cause I’m in the f**king thing, I hate looking at myself — but as a lover of film, as a cinephile, I’m a Chris Nolan fan.”

Oppenheimer is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023.

