Tom Holland is probably one of the best actors who have played the friendly and awkward Spider-Man just the way it is supposed to be. The young Hollywood star even had the best Spider-Man outfit in all the movies. However, Holland had to struggle a lot with it and shedding light on the same, the A-lister once revealed that he had to wear a thong underneath his outfit. Yes, you read that right. Scroll down to know the details.

Tom Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. The actor then went on to do solo Spider-Man movies and he will soon be seen in the next installment. Holland last appeared as the Marvel superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home which was released in December 2021.

Circling back to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man outfit, according to ET Online, the actor, in an interview, once opened up about his special superhero undergarments, and the serious misgivings he had before trying them on. “All I have on under that costume is a thong,” confessed Holland adding, “They brought them in on my first day, like, ‘Here are your thongs.'” The actor further shared, “I had serious misgivings — ‘Would my ar*ehole ever be the same again?’ — but I had to get used to it, even though I was thinking, ‘No way, no way!’”

Tom Holland further spoke about his Spider-Man outfit saying, “You have to completely disrobe and then put a dressing gown on, but they’re very comfy ones, you can’t walk around in just a thong, can you imagine?”

The Uncharted star added, “And then you race across the lot to the toilet, then come back, get back into it — it’s such a mission.”

Tom Holland, on the personal front, is currently dating Zendaya and the rumours of the two getting engaged have been doing the rounds on the Internet for quite some time. Zendaya has co-starred with Holland in Spider-Man movies.

