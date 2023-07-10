It may seem seamless to the viewers, but a lot of work goes into filming an intimate scene on screen. The directors have to think about their vision and the actors’ demands, and the actors, well, they have to think about everything! They need to feel confident while being n*ked in front of the cameras, make sure their co-stars are comfortable as well, and be concerned about how much they’re revealing while delivering a natural performance. Well, Daniel Radcliffe went through all of that and a lot more.

The actor starred in Kill Your Darlings and shot a gay s*x sequence, which was quite tough for him. He’s a cishet male, after all! But things went smoothly as he was quite committed to his role. So much that he even revealed why he was the perfect pick for a Jewish character. Scroll on to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Kill Your Darlings, Daniel Radcliffe played a popular gay writer and poet, young Allen Ginsberg. Director John Krokidas wanted to portray the character’s s*xuality in the right way. And he shared that the Harry Potter actor was on the same page with him. “[He had] no issue doing the scene whatsoever. His only question was, ‘Just so I know, how n*ked do you want me to be — movie-naked or Equus-n*ked?’ I said, ‘I hate when people block s*x scenes in order to play hide-the-genitalia — that feels so forced. So let’s just block it, and if it falls into frame, we’ll shoot it,’” he told Vulture.

But before he began filming, John Krokidas realised something important. He said, “But then I remember going, ‘Oh sh*t! You’re British, and Allen Ginsberg is one of the most famous Jews of the 20th century. On second thought, I don’t think we’re going to go Equus-n*ked.’” But things turned the other way around with the Now You See Me actor’s revelation. The director added, “And Dan said, ‘John, my mother’s Jewish, and I’m circumcised. Play the scene any way you want.’ God bless Daniel Radcliffe — he commits to all of his actions.”

For the unversed, the actor had once commented that he found filming the gay s*x quite tough. He told Flaunt Magazine, “Basically, gay s*x, especially for the first time, is really f*cking painful. And [Krokidas] said that he had never seen that portrayed accurately on film before. He wanted it to look like an authentic loss of virginity.”

Let us know what you think of the story, and for more such information, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Robert Pattinson Got Cheated Upon By Kristen Stewart Only To Be Blessed With “The Best S*x Of His Life” With His Next Girlfriend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News