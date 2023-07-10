Robert Pattinson is one of the most good-looking actors in the showbiz industry, with female fans throwing themselves upon him. To accredit his dashing looks, the actor was announced as the most attractive man in the world, according to Science, back in 2020. Along with looks, the actor had romantic relationships with a few of his co-stars, and once, a report talked about his sex life with FKA Twigs after his previous relationship failed with Kristen Stewart.

Kristen and Rob started dating each other when they began shooting for their movie Twilight in 2009 and parted ways after being together for four years in 2013. It was said that Kristen reportedly cheated on the actor, which lead the couple to end their relationship. Following the breakup, RPatz began dating FKA Twigs in 2014, and the press covered the couple quite frequently. Unfortunately, this couple also called it quits after dating for around three years.

While it may have seemed like a rebound for the Twilight actor, reports claim that he had the best s*x of his life during his relationship with FKA Twigs. According to a report by HollywoodLife, Robert Pattinson had the best s*x of his life, even better than Kristen Stewart. “Rob says he is having the best s*x of his life. Apparently, she’s very flexible and very uninhibited,” the source told the outlet.

After ending his intimate relationship with the Twilight actress, Robert Pattinson was living in this Los Angeles hideaway with FKA Twigs. Interestingly enough, it turned out they spent most of their time in the bedroom. “He’s in heaven. He’s just fully in lust with her. He can’t keep his hands off her. He even makes out with her in public, which is not usually his style. It was never that way with Kristen, but this girl is loosening him up,” added the source revealing about his s*x life.

Following RPatz’s relationship with Twigs, Kristen was reportedly very stressed out about this and bothered about the attention Rob was giving FKA Twigs, as another source added.

