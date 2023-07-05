Gender biases and pay disparity are common evils in every society and every profession. But thankfully, it gets highlighted on a larger scale when a celebrity talks about it, as their voices are heard by not a bunch but millions of people. Kristen Stewart once utilised her influence and platform to speak out against the blatant s*xism that exists in Hollywood, and her brutal honesty can make the offenders squirm. The actress became a household name after starring in The Twilight Saga as Bella Swan. But she was a victim of constant bullying on social media.

As soon as the news of her cheating on her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, broke, she was witch-hunted worldwide. All the while, trolls conveniently forgot to blame Rupert Sanders (the director she cheated with on Rob), who was almost 19 years older than her.

In her interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK once, Kristen Stewart talked about gender inequality in showbiz and said, “Hollywood is disgustingly s*xist. It’s crazy. It’s so offensive it’s crazy. Women inevitably have to work a little bit harder to be heard.” She further added that she did not understand the obsession of people with fame as it can be “the worst thing in the world.” The Twilight actress added, “Especially if it’s pointless. When people say, ‘I want to be famous’ … Why? You don’t do anything.”

Kristen Stewart, apparently, also took a dig at women who do n*de scenes to secure a prestigious position in the film. “I just even question when a fairly established actress finally does a scene in a movie when she shows her b**bs, and she hasn’t done it up until this moment, and maybe she only did it for the prestigious part, and it’s OK for this time because it’s classy, and I’m like, ‘Oh, God, thank you for revealing to the world your treasure.’”

Let us know what you think of Kristen Stewart’s bold statement, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

