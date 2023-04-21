Kristen Stewart became an internationally known actress thanks to her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga film. In this much-loved romance fantasy franchise, Kristen played Bella – an ordinary teenage American who fell in love with an over-a-century-old vampire. She played the part from the franchise’s first film Twilight (2008), to The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012).

But did you know others were approached for the part before she said yes? The answer is yes. As per reports, Stewart wasn’t the only star who auditioned for the part. In fact, many did, and 4 Hollywood A-listers even spoke out about it. And one of these ladies was actually author Stephenie Meyer’s first choice.

Scroll below to know which all actresses were approached to play Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga films (as reported by Just Jared Jr). FYI: Some of them said no to the role due to their circumstances at that moment.

Emily Browning

Emily Browning was Stephenie Meyer’s first choice to play Bella Swan in Twilight, and she made this revelation in a post on her blog before the movie was ever cast. Talking to MTV in 2009 about being approached for the part that Kristen Stewart ultimately played, she said, “People are coming up to me and saying, ‘Oh, my God. You turned it down?’ and all this horrible stuff!”

She continued, “What actually happened is that I was asked to audition – not take the part, but to just audition – shortly after The Uninvited had finished filming. And I’m not the type of person who can just work back-to-back. So I was just exhausted, and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, but I just can’t sign on to a trilogy right now.’”

Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg was another actress in the run to play Bella Swan in Twilight. Joking about this in a past conversation with US Weekly, Michelle said that she was considered for Twilight “because there’s only so few pale girls in Hollywood.”

She added that she had known director Catherine Hardwicke for years but explained that “the schedules never worked out.” She added, “I already have Buffy ( referencing her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer). I’ve already done the vampire thing.”

Lily Collins

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins once revealed that trying to bag the part of Twilight’s Bella Swan was one of her first auditions ever. She once told Crave, according to Hollywood Life, “Yeah, one of my first auditions actually was for Twilight which is really funny now thinking about it.”

She continued, “This was many years ago. I was new on the scene, new at auditioning and it was always kind of this, ‘What’s going to happen?’ I think every young actor or actress in Hollywood starts to read some of the same material but I think everything happens for a reason and everyone who gets the roles they get were meant to. I’m a firm believer in that.”

Jennifer Lawrence

The last A-lister on our list, who opened up about being in the running to play Bella Swan in the romance fantasy franchise, was none other than Jennifer Lawrence. JLaw, while in conversation with The Guardian in 2012, said, “I remember when the movie first came out, seeing Kristen Stewart on the red carpet and getting papped wherever she went… I had no idea Twilight would be such a big deal. For me, and assuming for her, it was just another audition. Then it turned into this whole other thing.”

However, she noted that she was “glad” she didn’t get the role.

Do you think Kristen Stewart did justice to the part of Bella Swan, or would any of these above-mentioned actresses look better in the Twilight films? Let us know in the comments.

