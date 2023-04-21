Moving hard can be hard. No matter how many breakups you have in your life. Every new heartbreak feels the same. Recently, newly single Taylor Swift was spotted spending time with old pals during her first outing since the pop icon’s break up with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. She was accompanied by Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, on a night off from her ongoing Eras Tour.

The pop culture world was shocked upon hearing about Taylor Swift’s and Joe Alwyn’s breakup. The couple dated for around six years, and Swifties worldwide felt a collective sense of heartbreak on Saturday (April 8) when reports emerged that their favourite couple had parted ways. However, as said, a friend in need is a friend indeed, proved Ryan and Blake, who reached out to Taylor in the difficult times. Read on for more information!

As reported by Page Six, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds were seen heading to dinner in Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan New York. Taylor was seen in a green off-the-shoulder top, which she paired with a brown bag. The Mean Girls actress was seen with her hair up and keeping her signature blonde tresses down in loose waves. On the other hand, Ryan sported was seen in a cream, patterned button-up underneath a tan trench coat or jacket as he stepped in the car.

Their outing came between the singer’s Eras Tour. The Shake It Off singer took time to grab dinner with the longtime couple, who have now both reportedly unfollowed Joe Alwyn on Instagram. The friendship between Swift and Lively has a long and close friendship that spans back to 2015.

However, neither has publicly spoken out about the split, though Taylor Swift did give a subtle answer when asked how she was doing during a recent stop on her tour. A viral TikTok video showed the singer reacting with a thumbs up, which asked, “Are you okay?”

