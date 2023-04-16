Taylor Swift is one of the most popular artists across the globe, she has topped the US charts and won multiple Grammys. She sent ripples through social media with her breakup news with her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Their breakup came after six years of togetherness. Fans are still processing the news and in the midst of that, there are reports that the former couple were planning to move into a North London mansion. Keep reading to know in detail about this luxurious love nest, which lies hanging now amid their break up.

A celebrity gossip account on Instagram called Deuxmoi broke the news of Joe and Taylor’s breakup first. They also allegedly said that the singer and actor had tied the knot in a low-key ceremony.

The Sun reported that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were in the process of purchasing a seven-bedroom, £ 8.3 million [which is around rs 84.3 crores] home in London. The report states they successfully offered the Grade II listed luxury mansion in Belsize Park, north London. The reported mansion has seven bedrooms, an enchanting garden and a wine cellar. Now, amidst their break up it’s now a conundrum so as to what will happen to this property.

Swift was seen in London last year around October when the said property was taken off the market for sale. As per the report, the Land Registry records show the ownership is subject to completion. The question lies in whether either of them will move into this house or not. The area where Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn allegedly took the house is a very posh one and includes residences of Hollywood stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Helena Bonham Carter, and Martin Freeman.

Taylor Swift is known to be quite private about her personal life and since the breakup, for the first time, she addressed on Friday night while performing in Tampa, Florida. She reportedly, told the fans, ” Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?”

