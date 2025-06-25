Sunny Deol’s Jaat has been entertaining viewers worldwide since it arrived on Netflix. It is still in the streaming platform’s weekly top-10 global list and has achieved an interesting feat with its total viewership numbers. It is on par with Pushpa 2 and is now one of the most-watched Indian films on Netflix this year. Keep scrolling for more.

The action-packed film debuted at the 4th rank on Netflix’s list in its first week, garnering 4.1 million views. However, it slipped below the list in week 2. It is also one of the most viewed Bollywood movies of 2025 on the streaming platform, and its views are better than those of Salman Khan-led Sikandar.

Jaat OTT Verdict Week 3

Based on Netflix data, Jaat slipped to #8 in the weekly global top 10 list from June 16-22. It has been on the list for three consecutive weeks. The movie generated 1.5 million views in its third week and was watched for 3.7 million hours. It might leave the list soon. Sunny Deol’s craze is different in our country, which has been proven once again. The movie is still at the top #1 rank in India and two other countries, trending in 11 countries.

Jaat OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the 3-week viewership of the action comedy, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 4.1 million | 10.3 million viewing hours | Rank 4

| viewing hours | Rank 4 Week 2: 3.8 million | 9.5 million viewing hours | Rank 5

| viewing hours | Rank 5 Week 3: 1.5 million | 3.7 million vieweing hours | Rank 8

Total – 9.4 million views

Became one of the top 3 most-watched Indian films of 2025 on Netflix

Sunny Deol’s Jaat matched Pushpa 2’s 9.4 million views after week 3. Hence, it will be among the top 3 most-watched Indian films on Netflix in 2025. It has beaten Deva and Nadaaniyan to achieve this feat. It might even beat Dhoom Dhaam‘s 12.4 million views.

Check out the top 5 most viewed Indian films on Netflix that arrived in 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release!

Jewel Thief: 18.2 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 Million Pushpa 2: 9.4 Million | Jaat: 9.4 Million Deva: 8.7 Million Nadaaniyan: 8.2 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

