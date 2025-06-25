After three much-loved seasons, Panchayat Season 4 is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. If you enjoy the slice-of-life humour, relatable characters, and its uncomplicated storytelling approach, then we have something special for you from the man behind Panchayat.

Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director and co-creator of the widely admired series Panchayat, also went behind the camera to direct multiple episodes of a highly rated romantic comedy web series before Panchayat. We are talking about Permanent Roommates, which featured Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles. Read on to find out what the series is all about and where you can stream it.

Permanent Roommates – Plot

The rom-com revolves around Tanya and Mikesh (played by Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas), a young couple navigating the ups and downs of modern love. Mikesh travels all the way from America to India to surprise Tanya after three years of their long-distance relationship. Eager to get married, Mikesh proposes to Tanya, but she is reluctant to commit so quickly and wants to take things slow. What follows is a light-hearted and humorous turn of events amid family pressure and the chaos that comes with planning a wedding. Deepak Kumar Mishra directed the first three episodes of Season 2 with Biswapati Sarkar.

Permanent Roommates – IMDb Rating & OTT Platform

Overall, the series holds an impressive user rating of 8.6/10 on IMDb. All three seasons of the show are currently available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

Another Highly-Rated Series Directed By Panchayat’s Deepak Kumar Mishra

Not just Permanent Roommates, the Panchayat co-creator and director also went behind the camera to direct the second season of the comedy series Humorously Yours. It follows the everyday misadventures and challenges faced by the popular stand-up comedian Vipul Goyal, both on and off stage. Like Permanent Roommates, the series has received a high overall IMDb user rating of 8.5/10. You can stream all three seasons of the show on Zee5.

Permanent Roommates Season 2 Trailer

Humorously Yours Season 2 Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Prime Video Confirms The Traitors India Season 2: More Betrayals, Mind Games & Jaw-Dropping Twists Ahead!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News