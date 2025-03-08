5 Reasons To Watch Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim Ali Khan has made his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan, and the film is trending on Netflix at the number one spot in India. Starring him and Khushi Kapoor, the romantic drama is making a mark and the social media is buzzing with praise for Ibrahim. We’re sure many of you are still wondering whether to watch this teen-drama or not.

So, without wasting any time, we list down five reasons why this romantic drama produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and helmed by Shauna Gautam should be on your watch list this weekend.

A Light-Hearted Film

Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor is a light-hearted film. It will remind you of your old times because, in any generation, love and friendship remain the same. It is basic – Dosti ki hai, nibhaani to padegi!

Ishq Wala Love

Amidst the chest-thumping heroes on-screen, and serious social commentaries, it has been long since Bollywood delivered a true-blue romance where Ishq Wala Love takes center-stage. This film acts as the breath of fresh air for cine-lovers.

The Promising Debut

People have been waiting for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film for a long. The young actor first assisted Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani before making his full-fledged confident debut. With the genes of Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, and Sharmila Tagore, Ibrahim is as promising as his legacy!

The Music

It has been long since Bollywood has delivered a good music album or people have enjoyed songs in a film. Nadaaniyan, fills that void magically, with all the songs of the film making a mark and leaving you wanting for more. You’ll definitely add them to your playlist!

A Stellar Cast

The cast of the film is promising. Apart from Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary & Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza plays the perfect set of parents with contrasting family dynamics, making the film a treat to watch.

Nadaaniyan is streaming on Netflix, so make sure you add the film to your watch list this weekend.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

