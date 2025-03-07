Nadaaniyan Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry

Director: Shauna Gautam

What’s Good: The premise and the cast.

What’s Bad: Nothing in particular to point out!

Loo Break: Your OTT window, your rules!

Watch or Not?: Love Prince meet Princess romance? Definitely Yes!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Netflix

Runtime: 1 hour 59 minutes

User Rating:

It was 36 years ago that Bollywood presented love in the most happening way it could when a coy yet naughty Prem told a shy yet sharp Suman, Maine Pyaar Kiya. Years passed, and it was the cool college romance when short skirts were ooh-so-sexy, and chewing gums were oh-so-cool! A Rahul with a neck-chain saying ‘Cool’ made our hearts flutter and when an Anjali told him, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul, Tum Nahi Samjhoge.” From that, Rahul and Anjali, we have straight jumped to Nadaaniyan, where Khushi Kapoor’s Pia Jaisingh and Ibrahim Ali Khan‘s Aman Mehta are falling in love in a school, but that is how time has changed!

There are entire generations in between who have been living on the old-school romance because there was a void that was not being filled by new-age romance! In fact, ever since Genelia and Imran’s Jaane Tu…Ya, Jaane Naa, Bollywood did not witness a good school-college romance completely until there was Student Of The Year. Even that was ages ago!

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story of the film is linear and without any complexities and twists because it clearly needs to focus on the two youngsters, their thought processes, and emotional dilemmas! Especially when the two, from two very different worlds, come together to co-exist. Will their differences play a role in their lives? Will their career choices affect their lives? And most importantly, does love conquer all?

The writing of the film by Ishani Moitra, Jehan Handa, and Shauna Gautam has been very simple and appealing to its target audiences. There are no ‘Meer,’ ‘Faiz,’ and ‘Elia’ trying to deliver some heavy dialogues on Pyaar, Ishq, or Mohabbat! In fact, it is the Gen-Z couple who lives in a world where they give an update about themselves every 10 minutes on their social media! They believe in effective and impactful communication, which clearly forms the premise of the film and is taken into consideration in every scene and dialogue!

The story is as simple as narrated by the trailer of Nadaaniyan. Pia Jaisingh hires Aman Mehta to be her fake boyfriend and pays him as well. Pia has a lot of money to spend, and Aman needs a lot of money for savings to later invest in something meaningful, not burdening his parents. It was a simple barter without any plot twists or hidden agendas. They just did not know that love arrives in the simplest of emotions and unexpected timings! So what happens when Cupid strikes is what makes Nadaaniyan a simple, heart-touching romance that a lot of Gen-Z kids might relate to!

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Star Performance

The best aspect of this romantic drama is the stellar cast! Ibrahim Ali Khan is the quintessential chocolate boy that Bollywood has been missing on screen. Currently, none of the actors rule this genre, and the last time someone tried to fill the void was Sidharth Malhotra! In fact, honestly and ironically, it was only Saif Ali Khan who truly defined the metrosexual chocolate boy and ruled with the image for almost 10 years! Right from Dil Chahta Hai to Love Aaj Kal! Ibrahim rightfully steps into his dad’s shoes and impresses with his honest and sincere acting skills! He has the charm and the wit to rule, and hopefully, he will!

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, plays the royal princess arriving from Disney World. She definitely lives up to her part, and her chemistry with Ibrahim is believable and effortless – just like their fake but real romance in the film!

Supporting these two youngsters is the original chocolate boy from the 90s, Jugal Hansraj, who plays a Gen-Z father perfectly and beautifully, supported by Dia Mirza as Ibrahim’s mother! Her confrontation scene acts like an impactful debate between two generations. Meanwhile, Mahima Chaudhary and Suniel Shetty play the parents of Khushi Kapoor and depict the dilemmas of a broken family! Archana Puran Singh is the icing on this cake as the cute Mrs Briganza Malhotra, trying to learn the lingos of today’s kids and acting as the friendliest Principal ever! Meezan Jaffrey arrives for a short time but impresses with his baritone and demeanor! We have our eyes on him!

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Direction, Music

Helmed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan arrives on Netflix as a breath of fresh air, matching the Disney-palette stories that have been loved by teenagers for a long, but Bollywood has not delivered anything matching those standards! Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor play the quintessential school-going young kids who are unapologetic about their choices and very eager to make a mark on their parents, make them proud, and focus on their careers!

Nadaaniyan is backed by beautiful arcs that do not let the film lose its path. A young couple from school who come together due to a stupid pact turn to each other’s support, making each other realize their true potential and worth, pushing each other towards a better career than what each of them decided for themselves! The music is the strongest part of the film! All the tracks work like magic! Even Pag Ghungroo Baandh, which seems like an inclusion heavily inspired by Student Of The Year’s Radha, works in its entirety.

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: The Last Word

Ibrahim and Khushi, as Aman and Pia, not only represent the smartphone generation but also a generation of smart choices! They know love is only a part of life, not the entire life. They know their priorities, and they know how to honor their self-respect. They might be a little stupid and crazy in love, but definitely not in life! As in one of the beginning scenes, Khushi Kapoor says, “Hamari therapy fees hamare school fees se bhi zyada hai!” But isn’t it a good validation that this generation knows that their dilemmas are real and that mental health is important? One only needs to watch this film with the mindset of today’s generation who yearns to rule and excel, and all the pieces will align!

3.5 stars!

Nadaaniyan Trailer

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dupahiya Web Series Review: Believe It Or Not, But This Could Be A Panchayat Spin-Off Equally Good & Better At Times!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News