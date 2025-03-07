The Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, once said that he would “never want Bebo to change her religion.” Read on to know more!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the royal couple in the industry. The duo have been married for over 13 years and are proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. But did you know that during his dating period with his then girlfriend, Kareena Kapoor, he revealed his thoughts on the issue of religious conversion?

In an interview with Mail Today, Saif shared, “I would never want her (Kareena) to change her religion. That is the trouble with religion really.. it expects conversion. I don’t buy or believe that. I think it’s good that the government, too, has, unless I’m misinformed about the law amended to include it in the Special Marriage Act. If and when we do get married, no one has to change his or her religion.”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan stood by Kareena Kapoor when she was targeted for ‘love jihad’ controversy. “People say she has converted. No, she hasn’t. These talks—emotionally, intellectually, socially– do not feature in our lives anywhere. The character, wisdom and intellect of such a source should be considered before taking them seriously. The country should be proud of Kareena’s contribution to cinema and society. She has worked for women’s rights and better health. She should be celebrated as a symbol of a strong, modern individual,” said Saif.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his big comeback to the Race franchise in the fourth installment. Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Singham Returns alongside Ajay Devgan.

