Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu are two of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses, known for their charisma, beauty, and strong screen presence. While Kareena made her debut with Refugee and quickly rose to fame, Bipasha’s career began with Ajnabee in 2001, a thriller that starred both actresses alongside Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol.

Despite the film’s success, rumors of tension between Kareena and Bipasha emerged during the shoot, with whispers of disagreements making headlines. The feud became so notorious that Bipasha even addressed it on Koffee With Karan in 2005, calling out Kareena for her cold behavior. Now, actress Amita Nangia, who was part of Ajnabee, has shed new light on the infamous clash between the two stars, finally revealing what sparked the fight.

Amita Nangia says Kareena Kapoor was “reserved” while Bipasha Basu wasn’t very “friendly”

Bollywood fans have long speculated about the animosity between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu during the filming of Ajnabee. Now, actress Amita Nangia has broken her silence on the subject, sharing her firsthand observations of the rift. Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Amita revealed that the tension between the two actresses might have stemmed from a disagreement over costumes.

“I think it was something related to their costumes. They both wanted the same designer,” Amita explained, adding that the feud created an awkward atmosphere on set. Amita also spoke about the actresses’ personalities during the shoot. “I couldn’t relate to Kareena’s nature because she was very reserved, and her mother was always with her. We couldn’t bond with her,” she said. On the other hand, Bipasha was described as “completely focused on herself” and not particularly social.

While the other cast members, including Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol, tried to remain neutral, the tension was palpable. “What could we say? We would hear about it on set and react to it. It was their debut together,” she said, referring to Bipasha’s first Bollywood film and Kareena’s fourth. Bipasha, for her part, had addressed the feud years ago, admitting on Koffee With Karan that Kareena had made her dislike clear. “It doesn’t make my life difficult because when someone is very clear with their thoughts, it’s better for me,” Bipasha had said, calling Kareena’s honesty preferable to hypocrisy.

For more such latest updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Pradeep Rangwani: The Visionary Producer Redefining Bollywood With Stories That Resonate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News