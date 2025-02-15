Chhaava has opened on a fantastic note at the box office, crossing the 30 crore mark and bringing the best opening film of Bollywood in 2025, and turning into the best opening film of Vicky Kaushal’s career as well. The period drama has also hit a massive record with its ticket sales as well.

3rd Best Ticket Sales On The Opening Day

Ever since the trending feature was introduced on BMS in 2023, Vicky Kaushal‘s period film based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj has surpassed the opening day ticket sales of every single Hindi film that has arrived in the theaters except for Animal and Gadar 2.

Chhaava Total Ticket Sales

The total ticket sales of Chhaava hit a massive 1.4 million on BMS, with more than half a million tickets sold on the opening day. The film also registered the second-best pre-sales of 2024-2025 staying behind Stree 2.

Here is a breakdown of ticket sales of Vicky Kaushal’s film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 776.6K

Friday: 668.51K

Total- 1.4 Million

Chhaava’s Peak Hour Ticket Sales

The maximum tickets sold in a single hour for Chhaava hit a huge 42.98K, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki’s peak hour ticket sales of 30.69K. A peak hour on BMS is said to be the hour when the ticket sales for the film hits the highest in its lifetime run. It would be interesting to see if Chhaava beats its own record over the weekend.

Check out the ticket sales for Hindi films on the opening day on BMS.

Animal: 890K

Gadar 2: 670K

Chhaava: 669K

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 594K

Singham Again: 571K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

