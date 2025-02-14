Finally, Captain America: Brave New World has arrived in theatres nationwide. Since the last Marvel biggie, Deadpool & Wolverine was a huge success at the Indian box office, expectations were high from the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film. Unfortunately, it’s nowhere close to the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer in terms of buzz. As a result, it is heading for a much lower start than expected. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Lack of excitement

In the past, almost every MCU film has opened well. Even with a low buzz on the ground, the films have opened to decent numbers, at least. But this time, it seems that even Marvel’s loyal fan base wasn’t very interested in the new outing. The effect of this was visible through the underwhelming response to advance booking.

Going by pre-sales, it was very clear that Captain America: Brave New World won’t take a start as such and will be entirely dependent on word-of-mouth. One major reason behind the lack of excitement is that Chris Evans is no longer Captain America, and the mantle has been passed to Anthony Mackie.

Day 1 prediction of Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World suffered the first blow due to underwhelming advances in India. Now, it has suffered another major blow as the film has opened to mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, reactions are mixed. Such a reception will now restrict the film’s growth in evening and night shows through over-the-counter ticket sales.

The Anthony Mackie starrer will receive some support from the loyal Marvel fan base, but it won’t take it to a good start. There’s a big film in front of it in the form of Chhaava, but Brave New World will work with its target audience.

Considering the aforementioned factors, Captain America: Brave New World aims for a day 1 collection of 4-5 crore net at the Indian box office. This is an underwhelming start, as the number is much lower than that of Captain America: Civil War (2016). For the unversed, Civil War opened at 8.53 crore net. So, the Anthony Mackie starrer is heading for a 53-41% less collection than its predecessor.

