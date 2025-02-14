The Himesh Reshammiya starrer actioner Badass Ravi Kumar has been continuing its decent run at the box office. On its 7th day, the film has managed to cross 13 crores. Let us take a look at its box office performance on its 7th day.

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Collection Day 7

The Himesh Reshammiya starrer earned around 70 lakhs on its 7th day. This was just a slight 29% drop from its previous day, wherein it had amassed 99 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 13.46 crore. The movie has managed to cross 13 crores and given the consistency in its collection, might garner decent numbers in the coming days.

With this, Badass Ravi Kumar is also eyeing to become Himesh Reshammiya’s second-highest grossing film by dethroning Teraa Surroor. It might achieve this rank by today or tomorrow. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Teraa Surroor is 14.15 crores.

Given the movie’s steady run, the makers also have a huge treat for all the Himesh Reshammiya fans out there. Reportedly, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies is going to reveal some new list of films during the success bash of the same, thus expanding the Xpose cinematic universe. The makers also played smart and used the discounted ticket rate policy which worked in its favor.

The movie opened to discounted ticket rates right since its opening day. Despite this, Badass Ravi Kumar saw an impressive opening of 3.52 crores. On the weekdays, the ticket price was reduced further more.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Badass Ravi Kumar has been directed by Keith Gomes. The movie has been produced and written by Himesh Reshammiya. It also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Wraps Up On A Fantastic Note, Registers 3rd Best Pre-Sales Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News