When they say love stories are eternal, we might not have believed it. But it stands true since Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam re-release box office is all set to create history, standing at a total of 35.15 crore collection in seven days!

Only 85 Lakh Away From Hit Tag!

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film is only 85 lakh away from changing its fate. The film was a flop when it was released initially in 2016, earning only 9 crore.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office

The film, on the seventh day, Thursday, February 13, showed yet again growth at the box office, earning 2.15 crore. This was a jump of almost 15 lakh from the previous day, which brought 2 crore at the box office.

Here is the day-wise collection of the re-release romantic drama at the box office.

Day 1: 4.5 crore

Day 2: 5.5 crore

Day 3: 6 crore

Day 4: 3.25 crore

Day 5: 2.75 crore

Day 6: 2 crore

Day 7: 2.15 crore

Initial Run: 9 crore

Total: 35.15 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam Budget & Profit

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is only 85 lakh away from claiming the hit verdict at the box office. It was mounted on a budget of 18 crore, and with a total of 35.15 crore, the film has churned out a profit of 95.68%. It would be interesting to see where would the second weekend lead the collection of the film since it would also be Valentine’s weekend with the only romantic film running in the theaters after Loveyapa‘s complete washout!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thandel Box Office Collection Day 6: Naga Chaitanya Film Needs 27.8 Crore More To Enter The Profit Making Zone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News