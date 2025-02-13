Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel has been inching towards the 50 crore mark at the box office. Also starring Sai Pallavi as the lead, the film has been getting a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences, with the film standing at a total of 47.15 crore at the box office.

Only 2.45 Crore Away From A Milestone

Now, Naga Chaitanya is only 2.45 crore away from his highest-grossing film. Bangarraju earned 49.61 crore in its lifetime and is Chai’s highest-grosser. But his latest release will surpass this number soon.

Thandel Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Wednesday, February 12, Thandel earned 2.7 crore at the box office, which was a drop of almost 90 lakhs from the previous day, which earned 3.6 crore. With the upcoming weekend, the love story will surpass the 50 crore mark!

However, it would be impossible for the film to surpass Sai Pallavi‘s highest-grosser. Amaran, that arrived in 2024 is the highest-grossing film of Sai Pallavi’s career that earned 219.94 crore at the box office.

Thandel Budget & Recovery

The patriotic love story has been mounted on a budget of 75 crore, and it has earned 47.5 crore at the box office. Thandel recovered only 63.3% of its budget and needs to earn 27.8 crore at the box office.

Very Far From The Profit-Making Zone

However, the film is very far away from claiming the hit verdict. It needs to earn a total of 150 crore at the box office to claim the hit verdict at the box office. Looking at the pace of the film, this is a totally impossible target to achieve!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Dunki & 3 Biggies With Current Ticket Pre-Sales [1 Day To Go]!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News