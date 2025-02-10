Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are entertaining the audiences with their brilliant chemistry in Thandel and in three days the film stands at a total of 36.71 crore at the box office despite getting tough competition from Sanam Teri Kasam in Hindi and Vidaamuyarchi in Tamil.

Naga Chaitanya VS Sai Pallavi Box Office

Interestingly, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya have been having a very strange yet similar box office trajectory. Except for the fact that Sai’s fate changed a little early with Amaran and Naga, Chaitanya has been waiting for a thunderous success post-COVID.

Sai Pallavi VS Naga Chaitanya’s Post-COVID Box Office

Post-COVID, the much-loved couple from Thandel arrived in the theaters, each with five films. However, with these five films, the Ramayana actress has earned almost 1.8 times more than Chai!

Sai Pallavi Box Office Post-COVID

Sai Pallavi, post-COVID, has earned a total of 304.14 crore at the box office with five films. Out of them, Amaran has been the actress’s highest-grossing film, earning 219.94 crore.

Check out the box office collection of all Sai Pallavi films post-COVID.

Love Story (2021): 39.3 crore

Shyam Singha Roy (2021): 37.09 crore

Virata Parvam (2022): 5.12 crore

Gargi (2022): 2.82 crore

Amaran (2024): 219.94 crore

Total: 304.14 crore

Naga Chaitanya’s Box Office Post-COVID

Post-COVID, the Thandel star arrived at the box office five times, earning a total of 166.13 crore at the box office for these five films. However, out of these five films, one was his Hindi debut, Laal Singh Chadha, where he played the supporting lead.

Check out the box office collection of all Naga Chaitanya films post-COVID.

Love Story (2021): 39.3 crore

Bangarraju (2022): 49.61 crore

Thank You (2022): 9.43 crore

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022): 58.68 crore

Custody (2022): 9.23 crore

Total: 166.13 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

