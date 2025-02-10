Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane are winning the hearts of audiences and are very close to changing their fate with the re-release of their 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam, which stands at a total collection of 16 crore with its re-release.

Along with the 9 crore box office collection of the initial run, the romantic drama has earned 25 crore in its lifetime. With this, the film has changed its fate of being declared a flop in 2016!

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, February 9, the film jumped yet again, bringing a total of 6 crore at the box office. This is a jump of 50 lakhs from the previous day, bringing 5.5 crore.

Check out the three-day breakdown of the romantic drama’s re-release at the box office.

Day 1: 4.5 crore

Day 2: 5.5 crore

Day 3: 6 crore

Total: 16 crore

236% Higher Than Loveyapa!

In three days, the film ruined the chances of Loveyapa shining at the box office. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s film could bring a weekend of only 4.4 crore approximately, compared to Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s love story, which earned 236% higher!

Budget & Recovery

Sanam Teri Kasam was mounted on a budget of reported 18 crore, and with 16 crore from the re-release and 9 crore from the initial, the film has recovered the entire budget, earning 25 crore in total. In fact, it has also churned out a profit of 7 crore, bringing a 38.8% return on the investment.

