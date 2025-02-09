Vicky Kaushal is back in the number game already with the advance booking for his upcoming film Chhaava commencing on BMS. The film is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, apart from Vicky Kaushal. The advance booking for the film commenced on February 8 and has done a phenomenal job in 1.5 days!

Chhaava Ticket Sales

On February 8, Saturday, Chhaava registered a ticket sale of 11.4K on BMS! Interestingly, it witnessed a major jump of 119% already, with a total of 25K sold tickets for the film in advance till 12 pm on the second day of the advance booking.

Vicky Kaushal‘s period drama registered ticket sales of 12.9K on Sunday, February 9 from 8 AM to 12 PM, with almost 3,245 sold tickets per hour on an average. However, this number has already peaked, with 5.5K tickets sold on Sunday, from 11 AM to 12 PM.

Chhaava On IMDb’s Anticipation List

Currently, Chhaava is the most anticipated upcoming film on IMDb, with a vote of 22.8%. This is followed by Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which is all set to arrive on Eid this year.

Averting Clash With Pushpa 2

Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal’s film was all set to arrive on December 6, 2024, and clash with Pushpa 2. But after Allu Arjun‘s request, the film shifted its release date, making way for one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian Cinema. Hopefully, this decision would benefit the film, which is now all set to arrive in the theaters on February 14.

