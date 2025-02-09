Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, was re-released in theatres this Friday. The film failed to deliver an impactful start with no promotion and buzz on social media or ground level. Apart from this, Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar were also relaunched in theatres this Friday, and there were a couple of fresh Bollywood arrivals. Amid so many options, it got overshadowed and ignored the magnum opus. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 box office report!

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Bollywood historical drama was originally released in 2018. Back then, it was surrounded by controversies, eventually boosting the film’s hype. It opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics, but among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed mostly favorable word-of-mouth. This resulted in fetching a net collection of 300 crores at the Indian box office. Despite a huge cost, it was a commercial success.

Seven years later, Padmavaat was re-released in theatres this Friday. With so many other films arriving in theatres, this magnum opus got lost in the crowd, resulting in a poor opening. Compared to some recent Bollywood re-releases, it clocked a dismal day 1 collection by earning just 10 lakh at the Indian box office.

Shockingly, it’s lower than the opening days of re-releases like Kal Ho Naa Ho (15 lakh), Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (18 lakh), and Veer Zaara (20 lakh). Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was relaunched on January 3, opened at 1.15 crores. If a comparison is made, Padmaavat earned 91.30% lower collection than YJHD.

Since the trend isn’t good, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will earn below 50 lakh during the opening weekend, making it a box office failure in a rerun. On the other hand, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam has stunned everyone with its re-release collection. Among Bollywood re-releases, it clocked the biggest opening by earning 4.50 crores on day 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

