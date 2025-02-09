It has finally happened, and Mufasa: The Lion King has officially surpassed its rival Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the box office in the United States. They clashed at the box office when they were released as they came out on the same day, and Sonic 3 had beaten Mufasa’s debut weekend collection. Jeff Fowler’s film was leading only in the US, and now the Disney feature has finally surpassed it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movies were released in December last year, and Mufasa opened with $35.4 million in the US, while Sonic 3 collected $60.1 million, almost double the Disney feature’s collection. It took Mufasa over a month to bridge the gap and finally surpass Sonic 3. Although starting slow, the Disney flick picked up its momentum around Christmas and has since maintained a stronghold at the box office. It is also leading in the international markets.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King collected a solid $1 million on its 8th Friday despite all the other new releases, including another animated feature, Dog Man, which is expected to remain at #1 in its second week as well. The Disney sequel dropped just -28.3% from last Friday despite losing 235 theatres. The film has hit $232.3 million cume in the United States, beating Sonic 3 as the 3rd biggest Christmas corridor hit post-COVID.

This weekend, it is expected to earn $4 million to $6 million. Meanwhile, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 failed to earn even $500K on its 8th Friday. It raked in a modest $405K this Friday, dropping just -39.8% from the previous Friday. However, it lost more theatres, almost triple what Mufasa lost. The Jeff Fowler directorial lost a harsh 604 theatres and is also playing on digital platforms. The film has hit a $231.7 million cume in the US. It is expected to earn $1.5 million to $2.5 million on its 8th three-day weekend.

Internationally, Mufasa: The Lion King has collected $423.55 million so far. Adding that to its domestic cume of $232.3 million, the Disney feature’s worldwide collection stands at $655.8 million. The movie will be released on digital platforms on February 18, and on Friday, Captain America: Brave New World will be released, resulting in Mufasa and Sonic 3 losing more theatres. They will be closer to the end of their theatrical run.

Mufasa: The Lion King was released in the theatres on December 20, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Mickey 17 North America Box Office: Robert Pattinson’s Film Is Projected To Debut With Collections North Of $15M!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News