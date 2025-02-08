Badass Ravi Kumar is off to a solid start, exceeding several box office projections. For Himesh Reshammiya, the film has pulled off the biggest start of his career. Not just that, but it has also surpassed several biggies of big stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Among Bollywood releases of 2025, the film has registered the third biggest opening after Sky Force and Deva. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection!

Directed by Keith Gomes, the Bollywood musical action entertainer managed to build good hype on the ground level due to its promotional material. The biggest asset was the trailer, which hit the eyeballs. It was followed by a couple of songs, which turned out to be chartbusters. Apart from that, the makers adopted discounted ticket rates, giving a significant boost to the collection.

Released amid good buzz, Badass Ravi Kumar clocked a solid number of 3.52 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, it surpassed The Xpose’s 2.50 crores by 40.8% higher collection to register the biggest opening for Himesh Reshammiya. It also crossed the opening day of Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira (2.50 crores), Mission Raniganj (2.80 crores), and Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha (1.70 crores), Naam (22 lakh).

With 3.52 crores, it also registered Bollywood’s third-biggest opening in 2025 after Sky Force (15.30 crores) and Deva (5.78 crores).

Apart from India, Badass Ravi Kumar has also taken a good start in the overseas market, especially in circuits like North America (USA and Canada) and Mauritius.

Meanwhile, the film has already recovered its entire budget of 20 crores through various streams like music rights, streaming platforms, and government subsidies. Now, everything from the theatrical run, digital rights, and satellite rights will profit the makers.

Also starring Prabhu Deva, Johnny Level, Sanjay Mishra and others in key roles, Badass Ravi Kumar is playing in theatres near you.

