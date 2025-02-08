Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh in the lead role, has started slowing down at the Indian box office. During the Sankranthi festive season, the film smashed a blockbuster collection and maintained the momentum for the next few days. But now, as many moviegoers have already consumed it on the big screen, the pace has gone down. Nonetheless, it has amassed a staggering collection in 25 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Tollywood family entertainer emerged as a clear Sankranti winner at ticket windows. It sustained tough competition from Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and toppled both the biggies to post a massive number. Even before completing a week in theatres, it became a successful affair.

As per the latest collection update, Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned a whopping 178 crore net at the Indian box office in 25 days. This is a huge total already, but the film will not be able to enter the 200-crore club. On Thursday, it fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time and amassed 75 lakh. Even yesterday, the collection was on similar lines as an estimated 76 lakh came in.

The release of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel has impacted the run of this Venkatesh starrer, and after this weekend, it will witness a sharp decline. The film will still add some numbers, but they won’t be big enough to give Venky his first 200 crore net grosser at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has already emerged as a big winner. Reportedly, the film was made on a moderate budget of 50 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 178 crores so far, thus yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 128 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the film has raked in 256% returns.

Released on January 14, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles.

