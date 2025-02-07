Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi‘s latest release has sailed at the box office despite not getting enough buzz and getting tough competition from other releases. The film, in fact, has surpassed Naga Chaitanya’s last theatrical release by a massive margin on the opening day.

Naga Chaitanya’s Last Theatrical Release

The Bangarraju superstar arrived in 2023 with his last theatrical release titled Custody, which opened at the box office with 3.2 crore. His latest release has registered almost 212.5% higher opening at the box office!

Thandel Box Office Opening Estimates

As per the early trends, Thandel has registered an opening in the range of 10.5 to 11 crore in India. Meanwhile, the Hindi version did not get enough attention, opening in the range of 15 – 18 lakh! Hopefully, the film will pick up over the weekend after a good word of mouth!

Very Close To Laal Singh Chadha

Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya‘s latest Telugu arrival is very close to the opening of his last Hindi theatrical release, which also marked his debut along side Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chadha, opened at 12 crore at the box office.

Fails To Match Other Telugu Releases!

However, Thandel‘s opening fails to match the other three releases of 2025, which have opened much higher than Naga Chaitanya’s film. While Game Changer started the year with an opening of 54 crore in India, Daaku Maharaaj followed with 24.54 crore. Venkatesh finally settled for the third spot, with Sankranthiki Vasthunam opening at 23 crore!

Thandel Day 1 Ticket Sales

However, the ticket sales on the opening day of BMS witnessed growth after good word-of-mouth. The film registered a ticket sale of 166K from 7 AM to 10 PM and will close the 24-hour ticket sale on BMS at approximately 200K!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thandel Review On X: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Change Audience Verdict With Love, “Went With Zero Expectations,” Say Netizens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News