Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi‘s Thandel has opened better than the expectations since it was released along with two Hindi releases as well. While the film has registered morning occupancy that is much better than Chaitanya’s last theatrical release, it is performing decent in Hindi as well!

Chai – Sai Vs Junaid – Khushi

Interestingly, the Telugu on-screen romantic pair has surpassed the opening occupancy of the Hindi romantic pair Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor as the Telugu period film surpassed the morning occupancy of Loveyapa!

Thandel Box Office Opening Occupancy

With the morning shows, Thandel registered an opening of 47%. This is a decent number since the film, despite the hype, was not creating enough buzz. However, with the morning occupancy, it could not beat Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Daaku Maharaj, and Game Changer’s occupancy figures!

Naga Chaitanya’s Last Release

Naga Chaitanya‘s last theatrical release was Custody, which arrived in the theaters in 2023. The period action-thriller registered an occupancy of 24.31%. His new release has registered 93% better occupancy with the latest period drama!

About Thandel

Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the official synopsis of the film says, “An action drama about a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters.” It also stars Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, and others. It is a love with a backdrop of patriotism.

Naga Chaitanya’s Last Hindi Release

The superstar made his debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha. The film registered an occupancy of 21.89% in Telugu with its morning shows on the opening day and 11.12% occupancy in Hindi.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Thandel Review On X: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Change Audience Verdict With Love, “Went With Zero Expectations,” Say Netizens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News