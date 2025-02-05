Akkineni hero Naga Chaitanya has made a name for himself in the Telugu film industry. Over the years, he has worked in multiple films. On the personal front, Naga Chaitanya has faced many challenges as well. He married actress Samantha after a love story that captured everyone’s attention. However, their marriage ended in just four years, leaving him to deal with personal struggles. Later, he married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in the presence of family and well-wishers.

He is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Thandel, which is scheduled for release on February 7. Based on real-life events, Thandel has been generating high expectations since its trailer was released.

Naga Chaitanya recently made a thought-provoking statement as part of the movie’s promotions. He said, “Genuine love has a lot of pain. When you experience and come out of that pain, it uniquely strengthens the relationship. Thandel portrays this entire journey beautifully.”

His comments have sparked curiosity. People wonder whether he was referring to his personal experiences or discussing the movie’s storyline.

More About Thandel

Thandel is a romantic action thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti, who recently bagged a blockbuster with Karthikeya 2. This film is presented by Allu Aravind and is bankrolled by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts. This film marks the second time Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya have collaborated after Love Story.

