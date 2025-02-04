Wedding bells are ringing for actor Parvati Nair and businessman Aashrith Ashok who is from Chennai. Yes, this is true. She is starting a new chapter in her life. For the unversed, Parvati acted with Thalapathy Vijay in The Greatest of All Time.

She shared the first pictures from her engagement on Instagram. The ceremony was small and private. Parvati is seen laughing and enjoying moments with her fiancé in the photos. She cannot take her eyes off him as she looks deeply in love.

Parvati wore a pastel green saree for the ceremony. Aashrith wore a traditional white outfit. They looked perfect together. She shared a heartfelt message with the pictures. She wrote, “In a world full of pretense, I found my forever real. Through every high and low, you stood by me, and today, I say yes to a lifetime of love, trust, and unwavering support. Grateful to my love for being my rock and to all of you—my incredible supporters—for your endless positivity and love. This journey wouldn’t be the same without you!”

Many of her friends from the film industry congratulated her. Santhosh Pratap wished them a happy life. He commented, “Wishing you both a blessed life ahead.” Vedhika also congratulated her. She wrote, “Many congratulations, beautiful.”

The pre-wedding celebrations will be in Chennai. Parvati shared, “All our pre-wedding festivities, like the Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet which start on February 6 will be in Chennai.” The wedding will have traditions from both cultures. There will be a post-wedding reception in Kerala. Parvati adds, “However, we will have a post-wedding reception in Kerala.”

The couple is excited to start this new journey. Their wedding will be a beautiful blend of two traditions. Family and friends will come together to celebrate their love.

