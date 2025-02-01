The trend of re-releases is in full swing in India, and several films have earned surprising numbers on their relaunches in the past. Now, the list is going to get bigger as Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is ready for its re-run. It could be safely said that this Hollywood biggie has been the most-awaited re-release among the Indian audience, and it is ready to surprise everyone with its day 1 collection at the Indian box office.

For those who aren’t aware, this Hollywood masterpiece was re-released in theatres on December 6, 2024, to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It turned out to be a huge success in the United States, but it missed the relaunch in India. As we all know, Pushpa 2 witnessed a grand release in December, thus leaving no significant number of screens for this Nolan’s magnum opus. It resulted in the film’s postponement.

Interstellar is now geared up for its re-release in India on February 7. As officially announced, the film will be in theatres only for a week. The buzz on the ground level is already high, and there’s a wave of excitement among Christopher Nolan fans. As Warner Bros. shared, it has sold well over 1.5 lakh tickets already at the Indian box office, hinting at a solid run.

On day 1, Interstellar re-release is expected to garner rocking numbers. It is in a comfortable position to register the biggest opening for a re-release at the Indian box office.

For those who don’t know, Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli holds the record for the biggest opening among re-releases in India. On its relaunch in April 2024, it amassed around 4.13 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Now, going by its massive hype, this number is likely to be easily surpassed by the Christopher Nolan directorial.

Even in the lifetime run, Interstellar is expected to fetch record numbers for re-releases in India, despite a limited 7-day run in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Bollywood Box Office (January 2025 vs 2024): Fighter Dominates 6 Big Releases Of This Year, Will Sky Force Turn The Tables With A ‘Hit’ Verdict?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News