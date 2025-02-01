2025 has started on an interesting note for Bollywood. Many mid-budget films have been released in January, but the success ratio seems to be dwindling. There’s still a ray of hope as Sky Force is yet to conclude its box office run, while Deva was released on January 31. But so far, January 2024 is leading despite only two releases. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

January 2024 Box Office

One could say it was a year of South releases as they shined brighter at the Hindi box office. The signs were visible from the beginning of the year as HanuMan and Captain Miller stole the thunder. As for Bollywood, there were only two big releases, although none of them were successful affairs.

Take a look at the breakdown of Bollywood releases in Jan 2024 below:

Merry Christmas: 16 crores (Flop)

Fighter: 215 crores (Losing)

Total collections: 231 crores

January 2025 Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani returned to the big screens and achieved milestones with its re-release. However, the new releases – Emergency, Fateh, and Azaad – were big box office disappointments. Sky Force is the only film to have entered the 100 crore club, but it has yet to achieve the breakeven stage. On the other hand, Deva has made a decent start, but it could face difficulties due to its high budget.

Here’s the box office collection of Bollywood releases in January 2025:

YJHD re-release: 19.09 crores

Fateh: 18.87 crores (Flop)

Azaad: 7.61 crores (Flop)

Emergency: 19.73 crores* (Flop)

Sky Force: 104.30 crores ( 8 days)

( Deva: 5.78 crores* (1 day)

Total: 175.38 crores*

Bollywood in Jan 2024 vs 2025

Despite only two releases, 2024 is still leading the battle with 31% higher collections. However, the tables might turn as Sky Force and Deva have a long way to go before concluding their theatrical runs.

As for the success ratio, even in 2025, no Bollywood film has achieved the hit verdict yet.

*lifetime figures yet to conclude.

Note: BO numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

