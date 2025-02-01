For Akshay Kumar, Sky Force has come at the right time. Though it is yet to become a successful affair at the Indian box office, the film has relieved the actor by entering the 100 crore club. Yes, yesterday, on day 8, the biggie scored a century, which helped the Bollywood superstar gain 100 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking. With the latest increment, the process of crossing Shah Rukh Khan has begun!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Sky Force credits 100 points to Akshay Kumar’s kitty!

The post-pandemic phase has been disastrous for Akshay Kumar, with only two films scoring a century at the Indian box office until Thursday. Yesterday, Sky Force scored a century, joining Sooryavanshi and OMG 2. With this, Akki has been credited with 100 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Though this increment hasn’t changed his position on the list, his total has increased to 2000 points. Only Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had attained this feat before him.

Akshay Kumar aims to surpass Shah Rukh Khan!

Currently, Akshay Kumar is in third place in the Koimoi Star Ranking, followed by Shah Rukh Khan in second place, with 2350 points. The difference between Akki and SRK is just 350 points. As SRK has no release in 2025, Akki has a solid chance of surpassing him by a big margin as he has potential blockbusters like Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, and Welcome 3 scheduled for a 2025 release.

Breakdown of Akshay Kumar’s 2000 points:

14 films in 100 crore club = 1400 points

3 films in 200 crore club = 600 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

