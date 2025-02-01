Akshay Kumar led Sky Force is no longer the only big Bollywood release at the ticket windows. Shahid Kapoor led Deva has arrived in theatres and gave a strong competition on its opening day. There’s been a visible impact as the action drama fell below the 5 crore mark on the second Friday. Scroll below for the day 8 box office collections!

Unexpected fall on second Friday

After surpassing expectations in the first week, it remained crucial for Akshay Kumar starrer to maintain its momentum. The collections witnessed another 16% fall from 5.50 crores earned on the previous day.

On day 8, Sky Force has added 4.60 crores more to the kitty. While a weekend boost is inevitable, this is worrisome because these are signs that the box office collections may fall below the 4 crore mark on the second Monday and thereafter.

The 8-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 104.30 crores. Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 99.70 crores

Day 8: 4.60 crores

Total: 104.30 crores

It is now to be seen how close Sky Force can get to its 160 crore budget during the second weekend in order to achieve the breakeven stage. In a week, Khushi Kapoor & Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar will also arrive in theatres. The battle will get more intense. Currently, Akshay Kumar starrer is facing strong competition from Shahid Kapoor’s Deva.

Sky Force vs January 2025 Bollywood Releases

In January, as many as 6 Bollywood films were released in theatres. Unfortunately, the success ratio is 0% so far as none of the movies have attained the ‘hit’ verdict. But good news is, Sky Force is dominating them all with 2X the collections of their combined total.

Check out the list below:

Fateh: 18.87 crores (Flop)

Azaad: 7.61 crores (Flop)

Emergency: 19.73 crores* (Flop)

Deva: 5.87 crores (1 day)

Total: 52.08 crores.

In comparison, Akshay Kumar starrer has garnered 100% higher collections in only 8 days of its box office run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Deva Box Office Collection Day 1: Opens 44% Higher Than Jersey, Beats Emergency & 2 Others Bollywood Films Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News