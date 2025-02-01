There’s good news for Shahid Kapoor and his team, as Deva is off to a good start at the Indian box office. The action thriller has performed slightly better than predictions on its opening day, which is undoubtedly a good sign. Scroll below for the update on day 1.

Opening Day Collections

The reviews for the action thriller remained mixed. While the masses praised the climax sequence, some criticized it for its slow-paced first half. But Shahid Kapoor’s pull was strong enough to beat all odds and drive the audience to theatres. This isn’t new to the actor, who’s previously outgrown the negative reviews in Kabir Singh.

The official figures are out, and Deva accumulated 5.78 crores on its opening day at the Indian box office. It is facing strong competition from Akshay Kumar led Sky Force but managed to make its mark on its day 1 at the ticket windows.

2nd best opening of 2025

Shahid Kapoor starrer has made the second best opening of 2025 among Bollywood releases. It is only behind Sky Force (15.30 crores) while leaving behind Azaad (1.50 crores), Fateh (2.61 crores) and Emergency (3.11 crores).

Deva vs Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 openers

Deva has surpassed the opening day collections of Jersey (4 crores) by almost 44% higher earnings. However, it could not enter Shasha’s top 10 openers of all time, as the minimum collections required were 6.07 to beat Rangoon, which is at the 10th place.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s highest openers below:

Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Padmaavat – 19 crores Shaandaar – 13.10 crores R… Rajkumar – 10.10 crores Udta Punjab – 10.05 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crores Mausam – 6.75 crores Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 6.76 crores Haider – 6.14 crores Rangoon – 6.07 crores

It is to be noted that Deva is largely dependent on word-of-mouth. It might take some time to pick up the pace, but if and once it does, there will be no going back. All eyes are now on the hold on Saturday.

