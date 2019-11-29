EXCLUSIVE! Writer Vipul K Rawal On Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s Failure: “Director Spoiled It So Badly, It Was Butchered”

Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu released last year in September but the film did not impress the audience nor did it mint numbers at the Box Office. The film is written by Vipul K Rawal, who has now accused the director of the film Shree Narayan Singh of ruining his story and below is all you need to know about the same.

Vipul recently directed a film titled Tony that hit the theatres on November 27. The director in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com opened up about his grief that Shree Narayan ruined his story.

When asked why he took the big leap from writing to direction, he said. “It was initially a natural progression, but what prompted me was one thing that I am not happy how my scripts turn out on the big screen. To give an example, Last year the film Batti Gull Meter Chalu released which was written by me. The director spoiled it so badly, it was butchered. A man works for 6-7 years, research and brings up a story and someone like the director comes up without any knowledge and spoils the script, that pissed me off.”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is set in a small town of Uttarakhand that deals with the issue of constant power failure. The film stars Shahid, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam. The film released on the big screen on September 21, 2018.

