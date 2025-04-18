When the immensely talented Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta first considered making a film based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, he faced several practical problems. The major one was who would play the lead role in Shahid? In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Hansal Mehta revealed that Shahid Kapoor was also initially considered for the lead role. But the ‘Jab We Met’ actor turned it down. Read on to know the reason for the same.

Why Shahid Kapoor Turned Down The Lead Role In Shahid

When Hansal Mehta approached film producer Sunil Bohra, the latter was convinced within five minutes that the film should be made. That’s when the idea of Shahid Kapoor playing the lead role in Shahid crossed his mind. But the Farzi actor didn’t agree because he wasn’t interested in doing a film like Shahid at that time (and that’s understandable).

Another Big Bollywood Star Was Considered For Shahid

Besides Shahid Kapoor, many names came up for the lead role in Shahid. The filmmaker confessed that none of the industry people were ready to meet him because he thought, “Who would like to work with the director of Woodstock Villa, and that he was a nobody, and nobody trusted him”. He even tried to fix a meeting with Ranbir Kapoor to pitch Shahid, but couldn’t meet him. Another unnamed star kid was approached for the role, but it didn’t work out.

How Rajkummar Rao Was Finally Cast In Shahid

When Hansal Mehta struggled to finalize a lead actor, Anurag Kashyap insisted on meeting Rajkummar Rao, who had worked in Gangs of Wasseypur. When Rajkummar Rao walked into his office, Hansal Mehta realized within minutes that he had found his lead actor for Shahid. Finally, the film was made in just Rs. 35 lakh.

Shahid Plot & Cast

The film follows the story of human rights activist Shahid Azmi, an impoverished man who eventually becomes a criminal lawyer and tries to get justice for those who were falsely convicted of terrorism. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Baljinder Kaur also appear in supporting roles.

Shahid Critics and Audience Feedback

Upon its release, Shahid garnered rave reviews from many critics and was admired by many Indian moviegoers. The film currently holds an IMDb user rating of 8.2/10.

