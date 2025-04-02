The stories of behind-the-scene rifts between co-actors on a film set are pretty common, especially in Bollywood. One such nasty fight occurred between actors Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan on the set of the 2004 film Fida. However, the reason behind their fallout was related to the heroine of the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

What Exactly Happened Between Shahid Kapoor And Fardeen Khan?

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan started dating while working in the movie Fida. However, the film had some intimate scenes between Kareena and Fardeen, which did not go down well with the Kabir Singh actor. Reportedly, Shahid was extremely uncomfortable and insecure, which led to his conflict with Fardeen on the set.

Fardeen Khan Took A Dig At Shahid Kapoor

The report further stated that Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan had an unpleasant altercation which almost led to physical blows. A few years after the shooting of Fida, Fardeen opened up about the same in an interview with a publication. The Heeramandi actor said, “Yes, it’s true we aren’t the best of friends. Shahid and I don’t get along. But it wasn’t a big fight. I had heard that he was b*tching about me. He is quite immature. He had a few issues and I had told him to stop talking about me. I and Kareena are strictly friends. By virtue of our spending time together, the degree of trust and comfort is higher. But there is nothing more to it.”

Later Shahid Kapoor also took a jibe at Fardeen Khan for talking about their rumored fiasco in the media. On the show Koffee With Karan, while being asked about the same, Shahid said, “I personally don’t have any issues with him. And if he had any issues, he could simply called up and had spoken about it, but he chose to talk about it in the print so what else I do say.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor started their whirlwind romance on the set of Fida. However, they called it quits in 2006. The movie Fida was a box office flop but the performances of the lead cast along with the songs received a positive response.

