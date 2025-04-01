Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated in several movies and share great camaraderie on screen. Kapoor was also in Coolie where Big B suffered a near-fatal accident during a fight scene with Puneet Issar. The Bobby star once opened up about the fateful day and revealed he had sent the pain relief balm, Iodex, to him. Keep scrolling for more.

Coolie was released in 1983 and directed by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan. In addition to Amitabh and Rishi, the film also features Waheeda Rehman, Kader Khan, Shoma Anand, Suresh Oberoi, Rati Agnihotri, and Puneet Issar. It was among the highest-grossing movies of the year. The injury was caused by a miscalculated jump during the fight scene between Bachchan and Issar.

During the promotion of 2018’s 102 Not Out, Rishi Kapoor recalled the day of the near-fatal accident and how Amitabh Bachchan stayed professional. DESIblitz shared the video in which Rishi spoke about the incident via Indian Express. Rishi said, “On the day of the near-fatal shot, we were called on the 2 pm shift, Amit ji asked me that we’ll go together. We both sat in the car, and we both went to the studio. Amit ji was wearing sexy shorts those days; I remember it very well.”

The Bobby actor continued, “The shot started, and it was a fantastic take. I think it was first-take okay. Everybody was clapping and I remember him, he was trying to ape Pran saab. Like Pran saab did whenever he did something (special), he had a way of saying thank you. He did the same thing, and I was seeing that. All of a sudden, everybody is happy, and Amit ji has just disappeared.” Later, Kapoor’s makeup man told him that Amitabh Bachchan must have been hurt as he was lying down in the garden.

Rishi Kapoor recalled, “I saw that he was somewhere in pain. By the time Prayag Raj, Manmohan ji, everybody got to know, we all went there, so he said that ‘kuch nahi kuch nahi yaar, go on, carry on.’Actually, that is how the shot took place. It is a perfect take; he did not complain. He didn’t give up the shot. He didn’t stop the shot and say, ‘Aaaaah!’. That was the actor within him that did not give up.”

He then revealed that he had sent him a bottle of Iodex for the pain, and Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, who was also at the promotion, burst out into laughter. Kapoor said, “Nobody knew what was going to become of that. Maine apni taraf se inko shaam ko Iodex bheja tha, jaise ki iodex ne kuch karna tha.”

Amitabh Bachchan experienced a deadly accident and was revived at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. This incident is probably as famous as the film.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor played father and son for the first time in 102 Not Out, which was released in 2018 and directed by Umesh Shukla. Rishi passed away in 2020 from cancer, and Amitabh was deeply affected by his death.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Hey Bollywood, Can We Give Salman Khan What He Deserves? A Dabangg Script For The OG Sultan Of Box Office! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News