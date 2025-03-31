Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was known to share a warm camaraderie with some of his co-actors. This also included his Sholay co-star Amjad Khan who had immortalized the role of Gabbar Singh in the film. The duo also went on to star in many other films which solidified their bond. In fact, Amitabh had also signed the hospital papers for Amjad’s tracheostomy surgery in 1979 after he and his wife had met with an accident. However, it was in the 90s that their friendship hit a rough patch.

Amitabh Bachchan And Amjad Khan’s Friendship Went Downhill During The Shooting Of Ajooba

It all began during the shooting of the 1990 superhero film Ajooba which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. According to Masala.com, Amjad Khan was roped in for a pivotal role in the film which was directed by Shashi Kapoor and Gennady Vasilyev. He also attended the mahurat for the film.

However, barely a month into the production of Ajooba that Amjad Khan found out that he was replaced in the film by Amrish Puri. This caused him a lot of disappointment and he suspected that there was some sort of a conspiracy to get him ousted from the project. Not only this but the Hum Kisise Kum Nahi actor also alleged publicly that it was Amitabh Bachchan who had pressurized Shashi Kapoor to throw him out of the film. According to Khan, his personal complications with Big B had led to the latter conspire to oust him from Ajooba as well as from other big movies.

Not only this but he also confronted Shashi Kapoor as well after the unpleasant experience. Amjad Khan was further agitated after the actor-director could not face him during the same while they were shooting for Meri Zabaan. He never got a concrete answer from either Amitabh Bachchan or Kapoor for the same. However, this was a prime testimony to how conflicts and politics would ruin some warm friendships between the yesteryear actors.

