Veteran actress Rekha has won hearts for her acting chops over the years. But she’s made more noise over her controversial life than her career. The Umrao Jaan actress has been linked with many Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Vinod Mehra. But remember when she broke myths about how women should not get intimate before their suhaag raat? Scroll below for the lesser-known throwback!

Rumors were rife that Rekha once secretly got married to Vinod Mehra in 1973, a rumor she strictly denied. But she continued to grab eyeballs for her alleged controversial relationship with Amitabh Bachchan, although he was already married to Jaya Bachchan. She had tied the knot with Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990, but he died by suicide months after their wedding.

The Silsila actress has been quite unfiltered about her personal life. She’s among the rare stars who did not deny her liking for Amitabh Bachchan despite understanding the plight of his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Rekha once called herself a “badnaam actress” because of the scandals she was surrounded with. But that did not stop her from sharing her thoughts on pre-marital s*x.

In an interview with an (uncredited) leading magazine, Rekha shared, “It’s very natural. And all those prudes who say that a single woman should have s*x only on her suhaag raat are talking bull! S*x goes with love. You can’t come close, really close, to a man without making love. And that’s the only time when a man and a woman are their most natural self when they are in their birthday suit.”

Her statement broke the internet and as expected, divided the internet. But as always, she owned what she said and proudly so!

Over the years, Rekha has been the root cause of many debates. Despite being a widow, she continued to wear mangal sutra and sindoor. Some rumors claimed she wears a sindoor for Amitabh Bachchan, but she once called it a “personal preference” and said it looks good on her.

