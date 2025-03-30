Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss have delivered their labor of love, Sikandar today. The Eid 2025 release witnessed good pre-release hype, but the early reviews are not positive. Netizens on X/Twitter are calling the Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer a lackluster. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Salman Khan arriving on Eid is a grand festival in itself for his massive fan base. The action thriller was expected to break all his previous records and surpass Tiger 3 (44.50 crores) to score the biggest opening of his lifetime. Unfortunately, the advance booking was not upto the mark, and now the early reviews are also worrisome.

Sikandar Reviews on X

A user reacted, “#Sikandar – What was that Murugadoss, sir? Sikandar is a rehash of Raja Vikramarka, Bigil and many other South Indian films. The basic storyline has the potential but the director and his team messed it up big time with bygone era’s ideas and execution. A forgettable disastrous film.”

Another wrote, “#Sikandar – A dud film by AR Murugadoss, from the maker of Ghajini. Poor execution. just another action movie that carry “zero emotions” . Salman Khan & Rashmika performance/portion is neat. too many fight scenes makes it bleak. Songs good, BG music doesn’t fit in . Overall, outdated story with Action Scenes. ⭐⅕ [No spoilers ]”

A brutal Sikandar review read, “Another year Another movie & as expected Another DISASTER…..! Salman does it again. DO NOT WATCH #Sikandar”

“Disappointed, Salman khan lost Aura.. #SalmanKhan #Sikandar,” a review read.

A netizen wrote, “The only Thing Good in This Movie is the Salman Khan Entry, Baki Puri Film Cringe Hain. Film TOTALLY OUTDATED hain. Film NO DOUBT alag thi but itna alag ho gaya ki nind aane lagti hain, Movie pura flat hain only Salman Khan ki crowd dikhai gai hain. Shuru se Lekar Ending tak yeh Film Bore ke alave kuch nahi kiya hain, Let me Tell You STORY – OUTDATED, SCREENPLAY – BORING, DIRECTION – AVERAGE, BGM – DISAPPOINTED, ACTION – NOT IMPRESSIVE, DIALOGUES – CRINGE”

Another reviewed, “Subha subha mood kharab kr liya Sikander dekh kr #Sikandar #SalmanKhan”

The situation currently does not look very favorable for AR Murugadoss’ directorial. After decent advance bookings, all eyes are now on the spot bookings throughout the day to collect a decent opening.

More about Sikandar

Sikandar also stars Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

It is reportedly mounted on a staggering budget of 200 crores.

