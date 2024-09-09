It was purely a Thalapathy Vijay show over the weekend as the Kollywood superstar flexed his superstardom, which helped The Greatest Of All Time to earn big numbers at the worldwide box office. Released last Thursday, the film enjoyed a 4-day extended opening weekend and raked in almost 300 crores gross, becoming the third highest-grossing film in Vijay’s career. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT opened with mixed reviews from critics, but that hasn’t stopped it from minting fantastic numbers over the 4-day weekend. Usually, if reviews are mixed, the film witnesses a sharp decline right from the second day but here, Thalapathy’s stardom is playing a crucial role in making this film one of the biggest grossers in the history of Tamil cinema.

As per the latest collection update, The Greatest Of All Time witnessed another strong day on Sunday and earned 37 crores net, which equals 43.66 crores gross at the Indian box office. In overseas, it was another fantastic day as 25 crores gross came in. Including this in Indian gross, the film earned an impressive 68.66 crores gross globally on day 4.

Coming to the overall collection, The Greatest Of All Time ended its extended opening weekend at 144 crores net in India, which equals 169.92 crores gross after including taxes. The overall sum in overseas stands at 128 crores gross till Sunday, pushing the worldwide box office tally to an estimated collection of 297.92 crores gross.

With 297.92 crores gross, The GOAT has crossed the global lifetime of Sarkar (253 crores gross), Mersal (259 crores gross), and Bigil (296 crores gross) to become Thalapathy Vijay’s third highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Today, it will surpass Varisu‘s 300.98 crores gross to grab the second spot.

Top worldwide grossers of Thalapathy Vijay (gross collection):

Leo (2023)- 607.66 crores Varisu (2023)- 300.98 crores The Greatest Of All Time (2024)- 297.92 crores Bigil (2019)- 296 crores Mersal (2017)- 259 crores Sarkar (2018)- 253 crores Master (2021)- 223 crores Beast (2022)- 217 crores

